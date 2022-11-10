FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Shares Up 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.74. 19,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 46,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

