Future Metals NL (ASX:FME) Insider Acquires A$31,250.00 in Stock

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME – Get Rating) insider Jardee Kininmonth bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$31,250.00 ($20,292.21).

Jardee Kininmonth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future Metals alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Jardee Kininmonth acquired 188,605 shares of Future Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,575.63 ($15,308.85).

Future Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Future Metals

Future Metals NL engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for nickel; gold; and precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, iridium, osmium, rhodium, and ruthenium. The company owns a 100% interest in the Panton PGM project consisting of three granted mining leases covering a total area of approximately 23 square kilometers located in the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.