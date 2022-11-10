FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CT Real Estate Investment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

CT Real Estate Investment ( TSE:CRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$132.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

