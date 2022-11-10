FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Allakos Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($4.78) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.19). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,984,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $19,999,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 1,229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,761,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Allakos by 587.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 564,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

