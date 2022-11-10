FY2022 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Cut by Analyst

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). B. Riley also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.93 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

