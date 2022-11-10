FY2022 EPS Estimates for AppHarvest, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for AppHarvest in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for AppHarvest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppHarvest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.