FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Cut by Analyst

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.32). The consensus estimate for Applied Molecular Transport’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $1,361,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

