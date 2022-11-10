FY2022 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Decreased by Analyst

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.51). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,224 shares of company stock worth $8,146,494. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

