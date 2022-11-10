FY2022 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.91. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 949.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

