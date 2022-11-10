FY2022 EPS Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increased by Analyst

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.72. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.33.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$50.88 on Thursday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$82.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.77.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

