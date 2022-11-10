FY2022 EPS Estimates for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Lowered by Analyst

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.17). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 159.42% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

