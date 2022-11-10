FY2022 EPS Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 294.16%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

