FY2022 EPS Estimates for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Boosted by Oppenheimer

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for LendingTree in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($4.36) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingTree’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

LendingTree Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TREE stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.72. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 477.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.