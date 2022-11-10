FY2022 EPS Estimates for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised by B. Riley

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

MRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9,990.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

