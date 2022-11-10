FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Increased by Analyst

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.86). The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09).

Pardes Biosciences Trading Up 12.3 %

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Pardes Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,886,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 97.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,503 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $15,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

