FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rover Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rover Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Rover Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $4.80 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.51 million, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.36. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rover Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 852,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

