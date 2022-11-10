FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Banco Santander, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Santander in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Banco Santander’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Stock Down 2.2 %

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.0559 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.