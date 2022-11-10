FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Lowered by BWS Financial (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – BWS Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.38. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million.

UI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday.

NYSE UI opened at $275.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.14. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

