FY2023 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Lowered by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 44.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Yamana Gold by 474.0% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 1,185,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Yamana Gold by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 848,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.