FY2024 EPS Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.70) to €7.00 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

