Gainplan LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.07. The company had a trading volume of 624,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average of $186.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $238.85.

