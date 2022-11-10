Galxe (GAL) Trading 34% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Galxe (GAL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $55.96 million and $43.00 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00009175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

