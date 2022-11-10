Game Creek Capital LP Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:LUV traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 49,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.