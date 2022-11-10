Game Creek Capital LP Has $750,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,279 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 327,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

