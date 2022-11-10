Game Creek Capital LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $4,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 137.5% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 81.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.44. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,642. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $636.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.