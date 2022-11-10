Game Creek Capital LP Purchases 875 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 178,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,613. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

