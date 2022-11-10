Game Creek Capital LP Sells 10,375 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 3.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.08. 6,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,392. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

