Game Creek Capital LP Sells 3,500 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 1.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 88,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

