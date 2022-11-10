Game Creek Capital LP Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Game Creek Capital LP cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:NEM traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.79. 184,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310,799. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

