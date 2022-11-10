Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 579,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,856,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $187.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.