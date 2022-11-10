Gas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Gas has a market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00011821 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002782 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00596068 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.50 or 0.31048202 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000319 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
