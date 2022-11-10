Gas Price Reaches $2.12 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00012062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002866 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00567086 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.41 or 0.29528041 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000325 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
