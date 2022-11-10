GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) were up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 24,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,222,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GDS by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,111,000 after acquiring an additional 953,820 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 164,316 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.