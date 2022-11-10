Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in October

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GELYY traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.
