Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in October

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYY traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

