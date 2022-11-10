Gemsstock Ltd. Sells 131,331 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gemsstock Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131,331 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 19.4% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.