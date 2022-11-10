genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 8.9%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12). Approximately 1,098,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,945,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.13).

genedrive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small polymerase chain reaction, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

