Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $144.93

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.93 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 137.40 ($1.58). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 163,007 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 172 ($1.98) to GBX 181 ($2.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.47. The company has a market cap of £367.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

