General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 23,952 shares.The stock last traded at $35.65 and had previously closed at $35.80.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,899 shares of company stock worth $76,942 in the last 90 days. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in General American Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

