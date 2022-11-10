General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 163,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,899. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.