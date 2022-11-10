General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 136,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

