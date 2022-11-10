Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Genpact Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,713 shares of company stock worth $6,625,969. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $6,160,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $6,975,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

