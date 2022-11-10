Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.8% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.