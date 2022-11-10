Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $505,342.80 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 207,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $505,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,967,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,381,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 15,143,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,818,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $33,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.