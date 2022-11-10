Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Down 20%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 109,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 148,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.