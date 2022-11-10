Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Short Interest Update

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CHB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.