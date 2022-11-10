Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.19. 26,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 34,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Global X E-commerce ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

