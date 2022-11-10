Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 11,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYDR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Further Reading

