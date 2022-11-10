GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GFS opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 152.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

