Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Short Interest Up 3,472.7% in October

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 3,472.7% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GLLIR stock remained flat at $0.13 on Thursday. Globalink Investment has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLLIR. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.