Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram Sells 4,198 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $485,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $116.56.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.